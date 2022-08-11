Flash Flood Warning issued August 11 at 4:09PM MDT until August 11 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 409 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported flash flooding east
of Cornudas. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Trained spotters reported flash flooding just east of
Cornudas.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cornudas and Cornudas Mountains, including portions of Highway
62/180 around Cornudas.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.