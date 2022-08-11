Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 11:19AM MDT until August 11 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.
* WHEN…Until 230 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1119 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– This includes the following streams and drainages…
Tularosa Creek, Turkey Canyon, Silver Springs Creek, Elk
Canyon, Whitetail Canyon and Pine Tree Canyon.
Additional rainfall of up to 1.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Silver Lake, Elk Silver, Apache Summit, Sixteen Springs, Dry
Canyon and James Canyon.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.