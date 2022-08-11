Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 11:43AM MDT until August 11 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.
* WHEN…Until 245 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1143 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of South Central Otero County
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.