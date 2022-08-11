Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 11:49AM MDT until August 11 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1149 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between

0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– This includes the following streams and drainages…

Sacramento River, Chiquita Creek, Agua and Penasco, Rio.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Timberon.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.