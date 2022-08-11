Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 12:27PM MDT until August 11 at 2:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
county, Hudspeth.
* WHEN…Until 230 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1227 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Frenchman Canyon.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.