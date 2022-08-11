Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 12:36PM MDT until August 11 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 345 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1236 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1

inch of rain has fallen.

– This includes the following streams and drainages…

Chiquita Creek, Agua, Cox Canyon, Sacramento River, Pion

Creek and Penasco, Rio.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sacramento, Mayhill, Pinon, Weed, Hay Canyon, Cox Canyon and

James Canyon.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.