Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 12:36PM MDT until August 11 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.
* WHEN…Until 345 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1236 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1
inch of rain has fallen.
– This includes the following streams and drainages…
Chiquita Creek, Agua, Cox Canyon, Sacramento River, Pion
Creek and Penasco, Rio.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Sacramento, Mayhill, Pinon, Weed, Hay Canyon, Cox Canyon and
James Canyon.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.