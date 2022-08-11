Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 2:44PM MDT until August 11 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.
* WHEN…Until 545 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 244 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Fort Hancock, Fort Quitman, Esperanza, Acala, Finlay and
McNary.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.