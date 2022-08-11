Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 2:44PM MDT until August 11 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.

* WHEN…Until 545 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 244 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fort Hancock, Fort Quitman, Esperanza, Acala, Finlay and

McNary.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.