Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 3:24PM MDT until August 11 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
county, Hudspeth.
* WHEN…Until 630 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 324 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Allamoore.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.