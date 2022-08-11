Flood Advisory issued August 11 at 3:42PM MDT until August 11 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and Texas, including the

following counties, in southeast New Mexico, Eddy and Lea. In

Texas, Culberson, Loving and Reeves.

* WHEN…Until 645 PM MDT /745 PM CDT/.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 342 PM MDT /442 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and

2 inches of rain have fallen.

– This includes the following streams and drainages…

Salt Creek, Delaware River, Pecos River, Black River, Red

Bluff Draw and Owl Draw.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Loving, Malaga, Red Bluff Reservoir, Orla and Red Bluff.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.