Flash Flood Warning issued August 12 at 5:41PM MDT until August 12 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
East El Paso, Ysleta Del Sur, Mission Valley and Socorro.
Flooding will be most severe along Zaragoza and Alameda Roads and
the Loop 375 bend near the Zaragoza Port of Entry.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.