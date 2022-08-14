Flood Advisory issued August 14 at 3:26PM MDT until August 14 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is

expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest New Mexico, including the following

county, Luna.

* WHEN…Until 515 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between

1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Gage and portions of I-10.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.