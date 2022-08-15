Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 5:02PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles east of Separ, moving northwest at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Separ.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 42 and
55.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.