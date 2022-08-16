Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 11:43AM CDT until August 16 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest Texas, including the following
counties, Culberson, Jeff Davis and Reeves.
* WHEN…Until 245 PM CDT /145 PM MDT/.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1143 AM CDT /1043 AM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy
rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5
and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Kent, Fort Davis, Plateau, McDonald Observatory, Davis
Mountains State Park, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp, Black
Mountain, Star Mountain, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis National
Historical Site.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.