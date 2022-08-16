Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 11:43AM CDT until August 16 at 2:45PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 1143 AM CDT /1043 AM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. – Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. – Some locations that will experience flooding include… Kent, Fort Davis, Plateau, McDonald Observatory, Davis Mountains State Park, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp, Black Mountain, Star Mountain, Indian Lodge and Fort Davis National Historical Site. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest Texas, including the following counties, Culberson, Jeff Davis and Reeves.

