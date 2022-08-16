Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 12:58PM CDT until August 16 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 1258 PM CDT /1158 AM MDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen with 0.82 of an inch reported in Van Horn. – Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. – Some locations that will experience flooding include… Van Horn, Pine Springs, Guadalupe Mountains National Park, McKittrick Canyon, Culberson County Airport and Lobo. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest Texas, including the following county, Culberson.

