Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 12:58PM CDT until August 16 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest Texas, including the following
county, Culberson.
* WHEN…Until 400 PM CDT /300 PM MDT/.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1258 PM CDT /1158 AM MDT/, Doppler radar and automated
rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen with
0.82 of an inch reported in Van Horn.
– Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Van Horn, Pine Springs, Guadalupe Mountains National Park,
McKittrick Canyon, Culberson County Airport and Lobo.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.