Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 12:58PM CDT until August 16 at 4:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest Texas, including the following
county, Culberson.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM CDT /300 PM MDT/.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1258 PM CDT /1158 AM MDT/, Doppler radar and automated
rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the
advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen with
0.82 of an inch reported in Van Horn.
– Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Van Horn, Pine Springs, Guadalupe Mountains National Park,
McKittrick Canyon, Culberson County Airport and Lobo.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

