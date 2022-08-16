Flood Advisory issued August 16 at 9:04PM CDT until August 17 at 3:00AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest Texas, including the following
counties, Brewster, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Presidio and Reeves.
* WHEN…Until 300 AM CDT /200 AM MDT/.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows
over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 904 PM CDT /804 PM MDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain
gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is
causing arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3
inches of rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Alpine, Van Horn, Marfa, Kent, Fort Davis, Pine Springs,
Valentine, Plateau, McDonald Observatory, Bloys Camp, Davis
Mountains State Park, Balmorhea State Park, Camp Mitre Peak,
McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Black
Mountain, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp and Lobo.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.