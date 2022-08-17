Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 3:49PM MDT until August 17 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…

Northwestern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 700 PM MDT /800 PM CDT/.

* At 349 PM MDT /449 PM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain

gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the

warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The

expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe Mountains National

Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Lincoln National Forest.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.