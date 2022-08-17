Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 5:49PM MDT until August 17 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

At 549 PM MDT /649 PM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges

indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen since around 4 PM, but has

since decreased. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe Mountains National

Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park and Lincoln National Forest.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.