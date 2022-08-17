Flash Flood Warning issued August 17 at 7:04PM MDT until August 17 at 10:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 1015 PM MDT.
* At 704 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.0 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mostly the urban areas of West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast
El Paso. Additionally Sunland Park, Canutillo and Franklin
Mountains State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.