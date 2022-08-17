Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 3:27PM MDT until August 17 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas,

including the following counties, in southeast New Mexico, Eddy.

In southwest Texas, Culberson.

* WHEN…Until 630 PM MDT /730 PM CDT/.

* IMPACTS…Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 327 PM MDT /427 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.

– Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe Mountains National

Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Whites City, Lincoln

National Forest and Queen.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.