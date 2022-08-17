Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 3:27PM MDT until August 17 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest Texas,
including the following counties, in southeast New Mexico, Eddy.
In southwest Texas, Culberson.
* WHEN…Until 630 PM MDT /730 PM CDT/.
* IMPACTS…Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 327 PM MDT /427 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy
rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area.
– Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe Mountains National
Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Whites City, Lincoln
National Forest and Queen.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.