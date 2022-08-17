Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 4:17PM MDT until August 17 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Urban and street flooding caused by excessive rainfall is
expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
county, El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 615 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 417 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inch of rain has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor street
flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
West El Paso, Central El Paso, East El Paso, Northeast El
Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Fort Bliss, Biggs
Field and Franklin Mountains State Park.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.