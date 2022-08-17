Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 4:51PM CDT until August 17 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southwest Texas, including the following

counties, Culberson and Jeff Davis.

* WHEN…Until 800 PM CDT /700 PM MDT/.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 451 PM CDT /351 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy

rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small

stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

– Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of South Central Culberson and Central

Jeff Davis Counties

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.