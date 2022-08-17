Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 4:51PM CDT until August 17 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southwest Texas, including the following
counties, Culberson and Jeff Davis.
* WHEN…Until 800 PM CDT /700 PM MDT/.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 451 PM CDT /351 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy
rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small
stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen.
– Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of South Central Culberson and Central
Jeff Davis Counties
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.