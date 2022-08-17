Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 5:18PM MDT until August 17 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.

* WHEN…Until 830 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mission Valley, Tornillo, Fabens, Clint, Indian Cliffs Ranch,

San Elizario, Acala, Socorro, Colonia del Paso and Dairyland.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.