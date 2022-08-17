Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 7:36PM MDT until August 17 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas,

including the following counties, in south central New Mexico,

Dona Ana. In western Texas, El Paso.

* WHEN…Until 930 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 736 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Anthony, La Union, Chamberino, Vinton, Westway and Union

Pacific Intermodal Terminal.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.