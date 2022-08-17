Flood Advisory issued August 17 at 7:36PM MDT until August 17 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas,
including the following counties, in south central New Mexico,
Dona Ana. In western Texas, El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 930 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 736 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Anthony, La Union, Chamberino, Vinton, Westway and Union
Pacific Intermodal Terminal.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.