Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 3:40PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sierra Blanca, moving northwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Sierra Blanca, Quitman Canyon, Sunset Ranches and Round Top Mountain.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 92 and 109.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.