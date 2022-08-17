Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 4:42PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles northeast of Acala, moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Fabens, Tornillo, Indian Cliffs Ranch and Hueco Mountain Wind Ranch.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 47 and 58.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.