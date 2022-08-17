Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 515 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fabens, moving west at 40 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Mission Valley, Tornillo, Clint, Fabens, Horizon City, Indian Cliffs
Ranch, San Elizario, Socorro, Sparks, Colonia del Paso and Dairyland.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 38 and 59.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.