Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 515 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fabens, moving west at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Mission Valley, Tornillo, Clint, Fabens, Horizon City, Indian Cliffs

Ranch, San Elizario, Socorro, Sparks, Colonia del Paso and Dairyland.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 38 and 59.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.