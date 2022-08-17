Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 6:19PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 618 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Central El Paso, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park and

Franklin Mountains State Park.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 6 and 22.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.