Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 6:43PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 643 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Sunland Park, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park and Union Pacific Intermodal

Terminal.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 9 and 14.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.