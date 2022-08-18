Flood Advisory issued August 18 at 9:28AM MDT until August 18 at 12:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following

counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.

* WHEN…Until 1230 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

Overflowing poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 928 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding,

especially in areas which are saturated from the rain

yesterday.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tornillo and Fabens.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.