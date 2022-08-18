Flood Advisory issued August 18 at 9:28AM MDT until August 18 at 12:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.
* WHEN…Until 1230 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 928 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding,
especially in areas which are saturated from the rain
yesterday.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tornillo and Fabens.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.