Flash Flood Warning issued August 19 at 10:31PM CDT until August 20 at 12:15AM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 1031 PM CDT /931 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches
of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Orla, Red Bluff Reservoir, Red Bluff and Slash Ranch.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Delaware River, Fourmile Draw, Pecos River, Wild Horse Draw and
Salt Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.