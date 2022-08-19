Flood Advisory issued August 19 at 1:14PM MDT until August 19 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 415 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 114 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.8 inches of

rain have fallen.

– This includes the following streams and drainages…

Lost River, Tularosa Creek and Silver Springs Creek.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.2 to 0.5 inches is expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

High Rolls and Mountain Park.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.