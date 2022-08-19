Flood Advisory issued August 19 at 4:29PM MDT until August 19 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following counties, Otero and Sierra.

* WHEN…Until 730 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. River or stream

flows are elevated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– This includes the following streams and drainages…

Three Rivers, Salt Creek and Lutz Canyon.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northwestern Otero and East Central

Sierra Counties

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.