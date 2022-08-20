Flash Flood Warning issued August 20 at 1:35AM MDT until August 20 at 4:45AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
North Central El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 445 AM MDT.
* At 135 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar estimates and road conditions relayed by County
Emergency Management.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Fort Bliss, Biggs Field, Fort
Bliss Northeast and Franklin Mountains State Park.
Significant flooding will occur over Northeast El Paso, particularly
locations north of Loop 375 around the Dyer and Sean Haggerty
neighborhoods. Flooding will cause closures of local streets and
access roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.