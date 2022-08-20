Flash Flood Warning issued August 20 at 5:15PM CDT until August 20 at 6:15PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 515 PM CDT /415 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches
of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of North Central Culberson County
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Wild Horse Draw and Delaware River.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.