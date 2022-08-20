Flash Flood Warning issued August 20 at 6:24PM MDT until August 20 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

At 624 PM MDT, the public reported thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Public reported.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Cornudas Mountains.

Public reported flood waters damaging fencing.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.