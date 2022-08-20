Flash Flood Warning issued August 20 at 9:41AM MDT until August 20 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico…
Northern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…
* Until 330 PM MDT /430 PM CDT/.
* At 941 AM MDT /1041 AM CDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain
gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the
warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Carlsbad, Artesia, Hope, Pine Springs, Loving, Whites City,
Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Brantley Lake State Park, Seven
Rivers Airport, Carlsbad North, Avalon, Lincoln National Forest,
Malaga, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe Mountains National Park,
Cavern City Air Terminal, Living Desert State Park, Lake Avalon,
Queen and Lakewood.
Heavy rain across Eddy county will likely decrease west of the Pecos
River this morning, however flooding is already occurring in low
water crossings and drainages. Concerns are for the likely
redevelopment of storms that will move across already saturated
ground and arroyos running with water.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.