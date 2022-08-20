Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 10:08PM MDT until August 21 at 1:15AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and southwest New

Mexico, including the following counties, in south central New

Mexico, Dona Ana and Sierra. In southwest New Mexico, Luna.

* WHEN…Until 115 AM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1008 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hatch, Rincon, Salem, Derry, Garfield, Uvas Valley and

Portions of Jornada Experimental Range.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.