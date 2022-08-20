Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 11:08AM MDT until August 20 at 2:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 215 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1108 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have

fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.25 to 0.75 inches is expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of West Central Otero County

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.