Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 1:13PM MDT until August 20 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.
* WHEN…Until 315 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is
occurring or is imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 113 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Horizon City, Clint, Fabens, Indian Cliffs Ranch, Socorro,
Lake Way Estates, Agua Dulce, Dairyland, Colonia del Paso and
Hueco Mountain Wind Ranch.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.