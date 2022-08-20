Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 12:18AM MDT until August 20 at 3:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 330 AM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1217 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen across

US-54 between Chaparral and Orogrande.

– This includes the following streams and drainages…

Anvil Creek.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Orogrande and McGregor Range Base.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.