Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 12:36AM MDT until August 20 at 3:45AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
county, El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 345 AM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1234 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
– The heaviest rains have fallen over Northeast El Paso, north
of Loop 375. Additional moderate rainfall is occurring along
I-10 near Central and East El Paso.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El
Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Clint,
Fabens, San Elizario, Fort Bliss, Socorro, Sparks, Fort Bliss
Northeast and Montana Vista.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.