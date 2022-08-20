Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 12:53AM MDT until August 20 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following counties, Dona Ana and Otero.
* WHEN…Until 400 AM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1252 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– This includes the following streams and drainages…
Anvil Creek and Sotol Creek.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
White Sands Missile Range Headquarters and Portions of
Jornada Experimental Range.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.