Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 12:53 AM

Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 12:53AM MDT until August 20 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following counties, Dona Ana and Otero.

* WHEN…Until 400 AM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1252 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– This includes the following streams and drainages…
Anvil Creek and Sotol Creek.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
White Sands Missile Range Headquarters and Portions of
Jornada Experimental Range.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content