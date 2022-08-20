Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 12:53AM MDT until August 20 at 4:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following counties, Dona Ana and Otero.

* WHEN…Until 400 AM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1252 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

– This includes the following streams and drainages…

Anvil Creek and Sotol Creek.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

White Sands Missile Range Headquarters and Portions of

Jornada Experimental Range.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.