Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 2:21PM MDT until August 20 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central New Mexico and western Texas,
including the following counties, in south central New Mexico,
Dona Ana. In western Texas, El Paso.
* WHEN…Until 415 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of
water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 221 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Up to 0.5 inches of rain have fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
West El Paso, Anthony, Canutillo and Vinton.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.