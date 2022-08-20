Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 2:33PM MDT until August 20 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Dona Ana.

* WHEN…Until 430 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become

impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring

or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 233 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.3 inches is expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Mesilla, Fairacres, East Mesa,

San Pablo and Northeast Las Cruces.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.