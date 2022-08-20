Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 2:41PM MDT until August 20 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
county, Hudspeth.
* WHEN…Until 545 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing poor
drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 241 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Fort Quitman, Esperanza, Finlay and Sunset Ranches.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.