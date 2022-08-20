Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 3:01AM MDT until August 20 at 4:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.
* WHEN…Until 430 AM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 300 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream
flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen across
over rural locations west of US-54 between Chaparral and
Orogrande.
– This includes the following streams and drainages…
Anvil Creek.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Orogrande and McGregor Range Base.
