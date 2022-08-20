Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 3:28PM MDT until August 20 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of western Texas, including the following
counties, El Paso and Hudspeth.
* WHEN…Until 630 PM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Overflowing poor
drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is
occurring or is imminent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 328 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen.
– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Fabens, Tornillo, Indian Cliffs Ranch, Colonia del Paso,
Dairyland and Lake Way Estates.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.