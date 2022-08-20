Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 4:21AM MDT until August 20 at 7:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 730 AM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 420 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated widespread rain

showers with rain rates around one inch per hour. This will

cause urban and small stream flooding.

– Additional rainfall of up to 1 to 2 inches is expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mescalero, Timberon, Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, Sunspot,

Tularosa, Lake Mescalero, Three Rivers, Burro Flats, High

Rolls, Mountain Park, La Luz and Holloman Air Force Base.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.