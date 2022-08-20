Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 4:21AM MDT until August 20 at 7:30AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the
following county, Otero.
* WHEN…Until 730 AM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 420 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated widespread rain
showers with rain rates around one inch per hour. This will
cause urban and small stream flooding.
– Additional rainfall of up to 1 to 2 inches is expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Mescalero, Timberon, Alamogordo, Cloudcroft, Sunspot,
Tularosa, Lake Mescalero, Three Rivers, Burro Flats, High
Rolls, Mountain Park, La Luz and Holloman Air Force Base.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.