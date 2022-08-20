Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 7:22PM MDT until August 20 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following counties, Dona Ana, Otero and Sierra.

* WHEN…Until 915 PM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 722 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen.

– Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Northrup Landing and White Sands National Monument.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.