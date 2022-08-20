Flood Advisory issued August 20 at 7:43AM MDT until August 20 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of south central New Mexico, including the

following county, Otero.

* WHEN…Until 145 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 743 AM MDT, Doppler radar and webcams indicated heavy

rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory

area.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mescalero, Timberon, Cloudcroft, Sacramento, Sunspot, Lake

Mescalero, Mayhill, Pinon, Silver Lake, Burro Flats, Bent,

Elk Silver, Weed, High Rolls and Mountain Park.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.